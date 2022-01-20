Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BJP MLA chased away by angry villagers of his own constituency in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

Highlights BJP MLA from Khatauli, Vikram Saini faced the ire of people in Munwarpur village

The villagers raised slogans against Saini who visited the village as part of election campaigning

Khatauli MLA can be seen getting back to his car in anger after the protest

BJP MLA Vikram Saini faced the ire of people in Munwarpur village who forced him to return to his car and leave the venue.

The villagers raised slogans against Saini, who had visited the village on Wednesday as part of election campaigning.

In a video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, the Khatauli MLA can be seen getting back to his car in anger after the protest. Locals can be seen and heard yelling angrily at Saini’s car as the driver honks, attempting to clear the road before eventually driving away.

He later told reporters that those who opposed his visit were under the influence of alcohol.

Uttar Pradesh votes from February 10 in seven phases. The results will be declared on March 10.

