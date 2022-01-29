UP Election 2022: I see Swami Vivekananda in persona of Yogi, says Aparna Yadav at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aparna Yadav at India TV Chunav Manch 2022

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav Bisht, who recently left SP to join BJP, today compared UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Swami Vivekananda and Emperor Chandragupta Maurya, saying Yogi has done work which could not be done 15 years ago in the state.

Replying to questions at India TV’s day long conclave ‘Chunav Manch’ today, Aparna Yadav said, “I see Swami Vivekananda in the persona of Yogi Adityanath, he is like Emperor Chandragupta. He did work in UP which could be done 15 years ago”.

FULL UP ELECTION COVERAGE



“As a yogi, he left his family and home at a young age and offered his service to the nation. He is still living the life of an ascetic (saadhak). Those who criticize Yogi ji, may also raise questions about Swami Vivekananda. Was not Swami Vivekananda’s life like this? I find Swami Vivekananda in the persona of Swami Vivekananda. I also see the persona of Emperor Chandragupta in him. His personality, the simple life that Yogi leads, are laudable. Yogi has done work in five years, which were not done in 15 years.”

“The building of Ram temple in Ayodhya is a big achievement, this should have happened much earlier. Those who are refusing to take the name of Lord Ram would find their names erased (from history). The work on building Ram temple began much before the elections, and the credit for building Ram temple must go to BJP.”

MORE ON CHUNAV MANCH 2022

Explaining why she joined BJP, Aparna Yadav said, “I was very much impressed with Narendra Modi’s policies. I was keenly watching how his popularity was growing and progressing, and a new India was being reflected in the mirror. Like all young Indians, I, too, want a new India to progress. Our party under Modi’s leadership believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’. We are not dividing people, it is the opposition which is dividing people.”



On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath making remarks about 80-20 in the current elections, Aparna Yadav said, “it may be a contextual remark. But as CM, he has given jobs to 4.5 lakh young people. There was no differentiation on the basis of caste or community. Similarly, all welfare schemes were implemented equally and fairly for all castes and communities”.

You can find the entire debate with Aparna Yadav in the following link…