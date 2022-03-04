Manipur Election 2022: Second phase of polls today, 92 candidates in fray for 22 seats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur: Women holding their identification cards, wait in a queue to cast their vote during the first phase of Manipur Assembly Elections, in Manipur.

Manipur is all set to go for polls in its second and last phase of assembly elections today. In this phase, 92 candidates are in the fray for 22 seats. However, the Election Commission on Thursday ordered re-polling in 12 polling stations falling under five Assembly constituencies in Churachandpur, Imphal East, and Kangpokpi districts as violence continued.

Prominent candidates in the second phase include former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei, both from Congress. Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

Several leaders heavily campaigned in the state after the first phase came to an end on February 28. In the first phase, over 78% of polling was recorded.

The BJP has fielded 22 candidates, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United), and Naga People's Front (10 each).

Altogether 12 Independents and nominees of Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI, and several other parties are also contesting. Out of 92 candidates, 17 have criminal antecedents, Agarwal said. He said that 223 polling stations will be manned completely by women polling personnel.

Arrangements for the second phase of Manipur polls

All arrangements to hold the voting in 1247 polling stations adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols have been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said on Friday, reported news agency PTI. A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong, and Jiribam, the CEO said.

Arrangements for webcasting or videography have been made in all polling stations while adequate central forces have been deployed. The first phase of voting held on February 28 was marred by stray incidents of violence and repoll was ordered in 12 polling stations in three districts - Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Imphal East.

Polling stations have been sanitized while circles are drawn in polling stations for voters to stand in queues to avoid crowding to ensure COVID safe election. Besides, masks, gloves, face shields, thermal scanners, PPE kits have been provided to polling parties. Voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour between 3 pm to 4 pm.

Mobile phones are not allowed except for officials on duty within 100 meters of a polling station.

