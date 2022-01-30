Sunday, January 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. India TV Opinion Poll LIVE Updates: BJP likely to have an edge in north Goa, Congress not too far
Live now

India TV Opinion Poll LIVE Updates: BJP likely to have an edge in north Goa, Congress not too far

Ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, India TV conducted an Opinion Poll to gauge the mood of people in the states Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Here are the top takeaways of the survey.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2022 16:20 IST
India TV Opinion Poll: Goa
Image Source : INDIA TV

India TV Opinion Poll: Goa

India TV Opinion Poll LIVE Updates: Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are scheduled to be held in February. Polling in Uttarakhand and Goa will be held in one single phase on Febraury 14, Punjab on Febraury 20 while Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Now with less than 2 weeks left for the high-stakes assembly elections to start, Can the Congress hold fort in the state or Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will script an upset? What impact will Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alliance with former CM Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and SAD (Sanyukt) of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will have? Will BJP be able to retain Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur or we will see a change in the regime. To gauge the mood of voters in all 4 states ahead of the crucial elections, India TV-GroundZero conducted an opinion poll. Stay tuned for all LIVE Updates:

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Live updates :India TV Opinion Poll: Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 30, 2022 4:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Goa has 40 assembly seats

    Polling in Goa in all 40 assembly seats will take place on February 20. Goa is divided into two regions, North Goa and South Goa. Both the regions have 20 assembly seats each. The majority mark to form the government in the state is 21. 

  • Jan 30, 2022 4:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP likely to remain single largest party in north Goa

    Talking about seats in north Goa, the BJP may get 8-10 seats, Congress-GFP may bag 7-9 seats, TMC-GFP may get 1-3 seats while AAP may not be able to open its account.

    India Tv - India TV Opinion Poll: Goa

    Image Source : INDIA TV

    India TV Opinion Poll: Goa 

  • Jan 30, 2022 4:08 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Vote share in north Goa

    In north Goa, BJP may get 38% vote share, Congress-GFP 20%, TMC-MGP may bag 13%, AAP also 13%. Polling in Goa will take place in one single phase on Febraury 14.

chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News