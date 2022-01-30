India TV Opinion Poll LIVE Updates: BJP likely to have an edge in north Goa, Congress not too far

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Opinion Poll: Goa

India TV Opinion Poll LIVE Updates: Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are scheduled to be held in February. Polling in Uttarakhand and Goa will be held in one single phase on Febraury 14, Punjab on Febraury 20 while Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Now with less than 2 weeks left for the high-stakes assembly elections to start, Can the Congress hold fort in the state or Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will script an upset? What impact will Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alliance with former CM Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and SAD (Sanyukt) of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will have? Will BJP be able to retain Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur or we will see a change in the regime. To gauge the mood of voters in all 4 states ahead of the crucial elections, India TV-GroundZero conducted an opinion poll. Stay tuned for all LIVE Updates:

