Himachal Pradesh Assembly election: Why it's a prestige battle for top BJP leaders including CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: As the ‘D-Day’- November 12 when people will exercise their voting right and handover the reign of the state to a political party to run the state for the next five years- is approaching, the politicians have been leaving no stone unturned to woo voters in the assembly poll.

As it seems the fight is between two prime parties- Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress, both sides have stepped up their campaigns in the hilly state.

Congress has nothing to lose as, since 2014, the grand old party is on a losing streak but for the ruling BJP it is a battle of high stake. The result of the assembly election will be considered a referendum on Modi factor ahead of the General Election 2024. The result will be also a decisive factor for CM Jairam Thakur's political career.

Himachal is home to two top BJP leaders at Centre- party president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Arguably, the prestige of the duo is at stake in their home state. Nadda is also Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh so, he has additional responsibility to steer his party to victory in the Hill state. So, the result may affect his prospect to hold the highest post in BJP, while Anurag Thakur is one of the main faces of Modi government who holds major portfolios- Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry and State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Ministry.

Meanwhile, a defeat in the home state of party president will be a huge blow to BJP and a powerful breather for Congress. So, at any cost, the ruling establishment would never imagine losing the crucial state.

BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday lashed out at Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, and said, his party would win 'comfortably' in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. Replying to questions at day-long India TV Conclave "Ab Ki Baar, Kiski Sarkar", Nadda said, "we are confident that we shall win Gujarat elections comfortably and will form the government again". In Himachal Pradesh said, he said, "we will change tradition and retain power". The voters in Himachal Pradesh had been electing Congress and BJP alternatively since 1993 after every five years.



What opinion poll project

India TV As per India TV - Matrize Opinion Poll, the ruling BJP will get 46% votes in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. On the other hand, the main opposition party of the state - Congress - is seen getting 42% votes. If we talk about the Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to establish its foot in the state through these elections, will get get only 2% votes.

Seat share According to the survey, out of the total 68 seats, BJP is winning in 41 assembly seats. At the same time, the Congress party may have to sit in the opposition this time also. Congress is seen getting 25 seats. At the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party is not seen winning even a single seat. At the same time, 2 seats are going to the account of others.

The voting for all 68 assembly seats in the state will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

