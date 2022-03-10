Hardoi Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will SP defeat the BJP again?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hardoi Election Result 2022 LIVE

Hardoi election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Hardoi Assembly Election 2022 is underway. Hardoi is constituency number one hundred fifty-six of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the five Assembly seats that make up the Hardoi Lok Sabha constituency.

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Nitin Agarwal of SP won in this seat defeating Raja Bux Singh of BJP by a margin of 5,109 which was 2.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 42.43% in 2017 in this seat.

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Hardoi include Congress' Ashish Singh Somvanshi, BJP's Nitin Aggarwal, SP's Anil Verma, BSP's Shobhit Pathak, AAP's Sushil Kumar Pandey.

Polling on the Hardoi assembly constituency was held on February 23, 2022.