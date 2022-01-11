Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former BJP leader Michael Lobo, wife join Congress ahead of Goa assembly polls

One day after he resigned from the BJP, former Goa Minister Michael Lobo on Tuesday joined the Congress along with his wife Delilah Lobo. He said that Congress would win a majority in the Assembly polls which are scheduled to be held in the state on February 14.

"The Congress will win 22 seats in 2022. The people of Goa want a change and the Congress will usher in this change," he told reporters after joining the party in the presence of senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao. After resigning from the BJP on January 10, Lobo had said that the BJP in Goa was ignoring its core party workers.

"It has been quite a good, long journey with BJP. BJP workers are unhappy with the party. Maybe I am wrong also. I have seen with my own eyes, heard it with my own ears," Lobo said, adding that the party functioned differently after the demise of late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

On Monday Lobo had said that he is in talks with other political parties and will soon resign from the BJP to join another party. He was an MLA from the Calangute constituency in Goa.