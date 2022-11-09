Gagret Assembly Constituency Election 2022: BJP keeps hopes on incumbent Rajesh Thakur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gagret assembly election in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Gagret assembly election will take place on November 12 along with remaining 67 seats in Himachal Pradesh. The polls are being conducted in one single phase and results will be declared on December 8.

The key contest in Gagret is going to be between BJP's Rajesh Thakur and Congress' Chaitanya Sharma.

In 2017, Rajesh Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Congress' Rakesh Kalia with a margin of 9320 votes.

Gagret is a General category assembly seat and is one of the 17 assembly segments of Hamirpur Parliament Seat.

The total number of SC voters here are approximately 19,892 and ST voters are 1,396 as per 2011 Census.

The total number of Muslim voters are approximately 2,728.

A total of 55,92,828 electors, which includes 67,559 service electors and 22 NRIs, are eligible to exercise their franchise on the November 12 Assembly polls. The ballots will be counted on December 8.