Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Prestige at stake for BJP at Independents-dominated Dehra assembly seat

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: The Dehra assembly seat is being considered as a seat of prestige for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. The 2017 election was won by independent candidate Hoshyar Singh from here which falls under the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.

Notably, independent candidates have often dominated this assembly seat. This time, the BJP has fielded Ramesh Dhawala against Congress' Dr Rajesh Sharma. Meanwhile, Col. Manish Dhiman will be representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The independent candidate edged out BJP in the 2017 polls

In the 2017 assembly polls, Independent candidate Hoshyar Singh had defeated BJP's Ravinder Singh Ravi by a margin of 3,914 votes. Singh had garnered a total of 24,2016 votes with a vote share of 44.32%. Meanwhile, his rival candidate Ravi could manage a total of 20,292 votes with a vote share of 37.16%.

However, in the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP handed a crushing defeat to an independent candidate. BJP's Ravi had defeated Yog Raj by a margin of 15,293 votes in 2012. This time too, the seat is anticipated to witness a close contest between the BJP and the independent candidate.

BJP, Congress wary of sitting Independent MLA

Both the major parties in the state, the BJP and the Congress, have to change their candidates this time in Dehra to compete with the sitting Independent MLA Hoshyar Singh.

BJP candidate Dhawala is a sitting MLA from the Jawalamukhi assembly constituency. Dhawala, who played a key role in the formation of the BJP government in 1998, has been a four-time MLA and two-time cabinet minister in the past.

At the same time, the Congress party has fielded Dr. Rajesh Sharma in place of senior leader Biplab Thakur. Dr. Sharma has been the party's spokesperson in the state.

The polling in Dehra will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

