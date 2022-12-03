Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Assembly elections: Will Congress repeat history in Dariapur Assembly Constituency?

Dariapur is an assembly constituency in Gujarat which comes under Ahmedabad district. Gyasuddin Shaikh (Congress), Taj Qureshi (AAP), Kaushikbhai Jain (BJP) are key candidates contesting from Dariapur constituency in the Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2017, Shaikh Gyasuddin Habibuddeen of the Congress won the seat by defeating Bharat Barot of the BJP with a margin of 6187 votes.

Dariapur Assembly constituency falls under the Ahmedabad West Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Dr. Kirit P. Solanki won from Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 321546 votes by defeating Raju Parmar of the Congress.

ALSO READS

Assembly Election 2022: Full Coverage

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Full Coverage

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Full Coverage