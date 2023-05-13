Congress supporters allegedly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Belagavi; FIR registered

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress supporters allegedly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Belagavi

Belagavi: As the Congress demonstrated a "massive victory" against the ruling BJP in the Karnataka Assembly elections, some unidentified people shouted slogans "Pakistan Zindabad" outside a counting centre in Tilakvadi, Belagavi.

According to the reports, those who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly supporters of the grand old party. The incident under Tilakvadi police station where some "excited" supporters shouted slogans "anti-national" slogans when Congress candidates secured victory against the saffron party.

Meanwhile, as the video went viral on social media platforms, members of Hindu organisations staged a protest outside the police demanding strict action against the accused. Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified people under IPC section 153 and started the investigation.

Congress secured 135 out of 224 seats

It is worth mentioning the Congress emerged victorious in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly polls held on May 10, by winning 135 seats, the Election Commission of India said. According to the EC website, the BJP bagged 65 and JD(S) - 19 seats.

Meanwhile, the results of the Jayanagar constituency in Bengaluru are still pending after the Election Commission ordered the recounting of postal ballots where Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy has a slender lead over BJP's C K Ramamurthy.

In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress at 69, JD(S) 29, BSP one, independents at two, speaker at one and vacant six (following deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the polls).

