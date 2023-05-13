'BJP Mukt Dakshin Bharat...': Mallikarjun Kharge on Karnataka results

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses Karnataka unit leaders after party's victory in assembly elections

Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday took a jibe at the BJP after the grand old party won the Karnataka assembly election saying those who wanted to make 'Congress Mukt Bharat' have vanished from South India.

"Those who wanted to make 'Congress Mukt Bharat' spoke many things, today the truth is "BJP Mukt Dakshin Bharat," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speaking at a party meeting today, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "You all people should be united like this only then we can win the war and then only the country can be saved. if you want democratic govt everywhere then we've to fight the bigger battle in the coming elections."

"We started from Mekedatu (padayatra). Then came the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. We have won almost 99% of the seats in the route in which Rahul Gandhi walked. I thank him for that," Kharge said.

Further lashing out at the BJP, Kharge said, "Ego doesn't stay for long. It's a democracy and we'll have to listen to people and bow our heads before the people who show us the right path. It's not a victory of anyone, it's a victory of the people of the state. They decided and chose. That's why we got 136 seats - huge after 36 years."

Karnataka results won't impact 2024, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Senior BJP leader in the Northeast and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday said that Congress' win in Karnataka assembly polls will in no way affect BJP from returning to power for the third successive term at the Centre in 2024.

There is nothing new in Congress' win in Karnataka as it had been in power in the southern state before the 2014 general election when BJP came to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Sarma, who had campaigned extensively in Karnataka before the election, said that he had realised that BJP will not perform well in the state but its performance will in no way affect the party from returning to power at the Centre for the third successive term.

"The opposition is taking this win as a straw to hold on to in the ocean, but it will have no impact in the future," he said at the sidelines of a function at Bihaguri in Assam's Sonitpur district.

ALSO READ | UP Municipal Election Results: BJP cruises to landslide win in civic polls; set to sweep mayoral seats