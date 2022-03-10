Badlapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP's Ramesh Chandra Mishra retain seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Badlapur Election Result 2022 LIVE

Badlapur is constituency number 364 of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the nine Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. It is one of the five Assembly seats that make up the Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency is a general seat. BJP fielded sitting MLA Ramesh Chandra Mishra, while Samajwadi Party fielded Baba Dubey.

Badlapur Assembly constituency is falling under the Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Shyam Singh Yadav won from Jaunpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 80,936 votes by defeating Krishna Pratap Singh K.p. from BJP.

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS: FULL UPDATES

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ramesh Chandra Mishra of BJP won in this seat by defeating Lalji Yadava of BSP by a margin of 2372 votes which was 1.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.61% in 2017 in the seat.