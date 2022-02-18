Assembly Election 2022: Do not vote for those who will sell their loyalties, says Parkash Singh Badal. 

Referring to the "infighting within the Congress party" in Punjab, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday took a dig at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and said that he is like a Commander without an army.Addressing a rally in Amritsar, Singh said, "I see the Chief Minister of Punjab. Ye to bina sainiko wale senapati hain (He is like a Commander without army). He has become the Senapati (Chief Minister), but he does not have any army. But Congress is fighting within itself."The Defence Minister further said that there are two batters in Congress fighting for the same crease and both of them are certain to get out (in the language of Cricket)."You know there are two batters in the Congress party at the moment. Both of them want to bat together. None of them wants to be the non-striker. Both batters are fighting on one crease. So, it is certain that they will get out. Nobody can prevent it," he said.Slamming CM Channi for his reported 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiya' remark, Singh said that Congress wants to gain power by dividing the society.