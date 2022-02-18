Assembly Election 2022: Do not vote for those who will sell their loyalties, says Parkash Singh Badal. 

Friday, February 18, 2022
     
As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 18, 2022 7:36 IST
Assembly Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

 

  • Feb 18, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Punjab Election 2022: Dishonest forces trying to stop Kejriwal, AAP, alleges Raghav Chadha

    As Punjab goes to polls on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha said on Thursday that dishonest forces are conspiring to stop honest Arvind Kejriwal and AAP from coming into power in the state."I would like to tell these dishonest forces that the people of Punjab will not get entangled in this propaganda. People of Punjab know that the dishonest forces just want to conspire to stop an honest Arvind Kejriwal and AAP," said Chadha. Meanwhile, just a day ahead, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, the party's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, held a roadshow in Jalandhar Cantt assembly constituency.Kejriwal addressed corner meetings in Jalandhar and expressed confidence about the party's victory in the upcoming assembly polls.He said that people have made up their minds for "a change" in the state. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20.

     

  • Feb 18, 2022 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress promised to waive off farm loans, but nothing happened, says Anurag Thakur

    "People of Punjab are asking questions to Congress that what happened to those promises which you made five years back? They promised to waive off farm loans, provide employment and make Punjab drug-free, but nothing has happened": Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Jalandhar. 

  • Feb 18, 2022 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP Election 2022: Mulayam Yadav campaigns for Akhilesh in Mainpuri

    Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Thursday, campaigned for Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal in Mainpuri and asked people to ensure a big margin of victory for Akhilesh. Addressing his first election rally, Mulayam said, "If the Samajwadi Party forms government, it will ensure jobs for the youth. If the youth does not have means of livelihood, how will they look after their families?" He said that the Samajwadi Party always does what it says and never betrays the people. Welcoming his father to Karhal, Akhilesh said that Mulayam's presence had given him blessings. He asked the voters to beware of BJP which is the 'biggest liar'. Mainpuri is the parliamentary constituency of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh is contesting his first assembly elections from Karhal in the district.

     

  • Feb 18, 2022 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP Election 2022: Politics of opposing Indian culture won't work anymore, says Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

    Politics of opposing Indian culture will not work anymore, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Thursday as he hit out at opposition parties for dividing people on caste and communal lines. He alleged that the opposition leaders, who were earlier against the culture of the country, are now wearing 'janeu' (sacred thread) over their clothes, visiting temples and reciting Hanuman Chalisa, as he credited the BJP for bringing about this change in the last five years. The senior BJP leader held public programmes in Lakhimpur and Shravasti districts, drumming up support for party candidates. Voting will take place in Lakhimpur on February 23 and in Shravasti on February 27. Sharma accused the opposition Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party of dividing people on the lines of casteism and communalism. “Today some leaders of the opposition are wearing janeu over their clothes and are also announcing their 'gotras'. They are ringing temple bell and also reciting Hanuman Chalisa. “Earlier, these parties worked for creating differences among the people by opposing the culture of India, but such disgusting politics of theirs is not going to work anymore,” he added.

  • Feb 18, 2022 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Women voters outnumber men in Uttarakhand assembly polls

    The women voters of the state once again participated enthusiastically in the voting on February 14 for the Uttarakhand Assembly election outnumbering men voters by 4.60 per cent. A total of 65.37 percent polling was recorded in the state, in which women have voted 67.20 percent, while men have voted 62.60 percent. According to the State Chief Electoral Officer, there were a total of 81,72,173 general and 94,471 service voters in the voting for the state assembly. A total of 53,42,462 voters exercised their vote out of the general electorate, which is 65.37 percent of the total electorate. This year the voter turnout was 0.19 per cent less than the assembly elections held in the year 2017. In the year 2017, 65.56 percent voting was done, then the voting percentage of women was 68.72 and that of men was 61.11 per cent.

  • Feb 18, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Punjab Election 2022: Do not vote for those who will sell their loyalties, says Parkash Singh Badal

    Five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday called upon the people of Punjab not to elect those who will "sell their loyalties to the highest bidder and defect to other parties for personal gains once the elections are over". In a statement here, he said there are political opportunists in the fray who are eager for a chance to turn the state into an "open political mandi". The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch alleged that after the previous elections, 11 of the 20 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had sold themselves to others, betraying the people's mandate. "Punjab needs responsible leadership to save it from instability and chaos. Punjab will turn into a lawless state if reckless, adventurous and selfish leaders get a chance to ruin the state," he said. Attacking AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Badal claimed, "If such a person gets a chance, Punjab will lose everything it has because Bhagwant Mann has no guts to stop Kejriwal from robbing the state." Mann is AAP's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab. Addressing a rally in Lambi constituency, Badal alleged that most candidates of the Congress and the AAP had purchased tickets to fight the polls, and if they got elected they would certainly barter away their seats for money and other selfish favours.

  • Feb 18, 2022 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi is like a Commander without an army, says Rajnath Singh

    Referring to the "infighting within the Congress party" in Punjab, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday took a dig at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and said that he is like a Commander without an army.Addressing a rally in Amritsar, Singh said, "I see the Chief Minister of Punjab. Ye to bina sainiko wale senapati hain (He is like a Commander without army). He has become the Senapati (Chief Minister), but he does not have any army. But Congress is fighting within itself."The Defence Minister further said that there are two batters in Congress fighting for the same crease and both of them are certain to get out (in the language of Cricket)."You know there are two batters in the Congress party at the moment. Both of them want to bat together. None of them wants to be the non-striker. Both batters are fighting on one crease. So, it is certain that they will get out. Nobody can prevent it," he said.Slamming CM Channi for his reported 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiya' remark, Singh said that Congress wants to gain power by dividing the society.

