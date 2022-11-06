Sunday, November 06, 2022
     
Assembly bypoll results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes on seven seats in six states today

Assembly bypoll results LIVE Updates: The polling was held on November 3 in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies of Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2022 6:48 IST
Assembly bypoll results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes will be held on Sunday in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states including former chief minister Bhajan Lal's family bastion Admapur in Haryana. The other constituencies where results of the November 3 bypolls will be out were Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha. Among the seven seats which witnessed a stiff contest between the BJP and the regional parties, the saffron party held three and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each. For the bypolls in Bihar, the main contest is between the BJP and the RJD, and the saffron party's main contenders in Haryana are the Congress, INLD and the AAP.

 

  • Nov 06, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Odisha's Dhamnagar seat

    In Odisha's Dhamnagar bypoll, there seems to be a tough contest between ruling BJD candidate Abanti Das and BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajana, the son of Bishnu Sethi, BJP MLA after whose death, the assembly seat fell vacant, as its candidate for the by-election. 

  • Nov 06, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP's Gola Gokaran Nath seat

    • The BJP is seeking to retain the Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri in September
    • With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, the fight is between the BJP's Aman Giri and the SP candidate and former Gola Gokarannath MLA Vinay Tiwari
  • Nov 06, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bihar's Mokama & Gopalganj seats

    • In Bihar, this was the first major election after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar parted his ways with BJP and joined hands with RJD and Congress to form a Grand Alliance government
    • The main contest is between the BJP and the RJD in Bihar
    • For the Mokama bypolls, the BJP has fielded Sonam Devi against RJD's Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh's disqualification has necessitated the by-election
    • Notably, Mokama is said to be the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets
    • BJP has given the ticket to Kusum Devi, the wife of incumbent BJP MLA Subhash Singh while RJD has fielded Mohan Prasad Gupta for Gopalganj by-election
  • Nov 06, 2022 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Telangana's Munugode seat

    • The bypoll Telangana's Munugode Assembly constituency was necessitated after Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy quit the Congress and also as MLA in August and joined the BJP
    • While 47 candidates are in the fray, the eye is on BJP's Raj Gopal Reddy, former TRS MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congress' Palvai Sravanthi
    • The bypoll results is a prestige battle for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is planning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections
  • Nov 06, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra's Andheri East seat

    • In Andheri East, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction's candidate Rutuja Latke, the wife of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke whose death in May necessitated the poll, is expected to comfortably win the by-polls as the BJP had decided not to contest
    • This was the first election after the revolt in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government
    • The NCP and Congress have also supported the candidature of Rutuja Latke
  • Nov 06, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Haryana's Adampur seat

    • Haryana's Adampur seat witnessed the contest between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
    • In Adampur, the by-election was necessitated after former chief minister Bhajan Lal's son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bishnoi's son Bhavya contested the bypoll as the BJP candidate
    • The Congress fielded former Union minister Jai Prakash while the INLD picked Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar as its candidate
    • Satender Singh was AAP's candidate
    • Notably, the Adampur seat is considered a stronghold of Bishnoi
  • Nov 06, 2022 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Voter turnout in 6 states

    • Munugode constituency in Telangana recorded the highest voter turnout at 77.55 per cent
    • Bihar's Gopalganj constituency recorded 48.35 per cent voter turnout, while Mokama recorded 52.47 per cent turnout
    • Haryana's Adampur constituency recorded 75.25 per cent voter turnout
    • Odisha's Dhamnagar Assembly constituency recorded 66.63 per cent voter turnout
    • UP's Gola Gokran Nath constituency recorded 55.68 per cent voter turnout 
    • Maharashtra's Andheri East constituency witnessed the lowest voter turnout at 31.74 per cent
  • Nov 06, 2022 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Political parties across the 7 constituencies

    Among the seven seats where by-polls were held, the BJP held three seats, the Congress two while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each.

  • Nov 06, 2022 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    When was the polling held?

    The counting of votes in the by-elections to the seven Assembly constituencies spread across six states will be held on Sunday. The fierce battle is between Bharatiya Janata Party and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

