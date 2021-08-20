Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Assembly elections 2022: Amit Shah meets Nadda, Yogi Adityanath in Delhi

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here that lasted for over 3 hours.

The meeting was held at Shah's official residence here. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swantantra Dev Singh, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, general secretary (organisation) of party's state unit Sunil Bansal were also present in the meeting.

According to party sources, many important issues were discussed in the meeting.

Sources said that in view of the elections, the strategy for the upcoming party programmes in the coming months was discussed, including the party's Booth Vijay Sankalp program which is going to start on August 23.

As per sources, through this program, the BJP plans to strengthen every booth across Uttar Pradesh. The upcoming programmes, that are scheduled to be held by top state leaders ahead of polls, were also discussed.

Sources said that Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad who was also present at today's meeting is likely to be nominated to one of the four MLC seats lying vacant in Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay Nishad also put forward his points regarding the share of his party in the upcoming assembly elections, informed sources. Nishad Party is demanding more seats, they added.

(With ANI inputs)

