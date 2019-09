Image Source : PTI Tripura Badharghat by-election result: BJP's Mimi Majumdar leads

Early trends show that in Tripura's Badharghat assembly by-polls, BJP's Mimi Majumdar is leading with 20,471 votes (44.6%).

Bulti Biswas of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) comes in at second with 15,211 votes. Ratan Chandra Das of the Congress party stands distant third with 9,101 votes (19.92%).

Badharghat is a census town in West Tripura district in the state of Tripura.

more to follow...