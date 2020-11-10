Raghunathpur Assembly Election Result 2020: JDU's Rajeshwar vs RJD's Harishankar Yadav vs LJP's Manoj Kumar

Image Source : INDIA TV Raghunathpur Assembly Election Result 2020

Raghunathpur Assembly Election Result 2020: The key contest in this constituency took place between JDU's Rajeshwar Chauhan, RJD's Harishankar Yadav and Lok Jan Shakti Party Manoj Kumar Singh. The constituency went to polls in the second phase of the Bihar Election.

In 2020 election, Harishankar Yadav would be looking for re-election against JDU's Rajeshwar Chauhan and LJP's Manoj Kumar Singh.

Raghunathpur Constituency Result 2015

In 2015, Harishankar Yadav won the Raghunathpur election with a margin of 7.3 per cent after securing 61042 votes against BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Singh. However, this year, Manoj Kumar Singh left the BJP and joined Chirag Paswan's LJP.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had registered a voter turnout of 54.05 percent in the second phase. The polling was over 2 per cent lower when compared to the 2015 assembly election.

The maximum polling turnout in phase 2 was at Muzaffarpur with 59.98 per cent followed by Begusarai at 58.67 per cent and Sitamarhi at 57.4 per cent.

The first phase of voting for the 243-trong assembly took place on October 28 and the second phase on November 3. The votes will be counted on November 10.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage