PM Modi to inaugurate metro stretch, other developmental projects in Kanpur today | See photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur on December 28 to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. PM Modi will undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

This completed nine-km long section is from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

The entire length of the project in Kanpur is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.

The project reflects PM’s focus to boost urban mobility. Improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister.

Here are all the details of his visit to the poll-bound state

PM Modi will inaugurate the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project

The 356-km long Bina-Panki project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum.

Extending from the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over Rs 1,500 crore.

It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery.

At the IIT Kanpur convocation, PM Modi is the chief guest

PM will address the 54th convocation ceremony

IIT has created a bio-bubble for its students, faculty, and staff members to ward off Covid contamination during the convocation ceremony

The convocation will be held in a hybrid mode with around 870 students expected to attend the event along with faculty and staff. Over 850 more will be present virtually.

The students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project.

The prime minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees

These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable

