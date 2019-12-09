Shivajinagar Constituency Result: Congress' Rizwan Arshad leads after round 1

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka by-election 2019 Results Shivajinagar: Congress' Rizwan Arshad leads after round 1

Shivajinagar is a Legislative Assembly Constituency in the Bengaluru Urban District of Karnataka. The 2019 Bypoll candidates are Rizwan Arshad - Congress, Saravana - BJP, Tanveer Ahmed - JD(S). Counting of votes is underway.

There are a total of 1,87,772 voters in this assembly of which 95,101 are males, 92,669 are females, and 2 are the third gender. In the 2018 assembly elections, this seat was won by INC candidate R. Roshan Baig.

Here's a live updates of Shivajinagar Constituency result:

Karnataka-Shivajinagar Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 TANVEER AHMED ULLAH Janata Dal (Secular) 0 0 0 0 2 RIZWAN ARSHAD Indian National Congress 0 3 3 60 3 M. SARAVANA Bharatiya Janata Party 0 2 2 40 4 DR. ABDUL SUBHAN Karnataka Rashtra Samithi 0 0 0 0 5 ABDUL HANNAN SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 0 0 0 0 6 B. KRISHNA PRASAD Proutist Bloc, India 0 0 0 0 7 KAUSHIK REDDY Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 0 0 0 0 8 DR JOHN BASCO PHILIPS Indian Christian Front 0 0 0 0 9 MUKTHAR ALI KHAN Karnataka Karmikara Paksha 0 0 0 0 10 VATAL NAGARAJ Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha 0 0 0 0 11 SUHAIL SAIT Berojgar Aadmi Adhikar Party 0 0 0 0 12 IMRAN Independent 0 0 0 0 13 M. ISHITIYAKK AHMED Independent 0 0 0 0 14 AMBROSE D'MELLO Independent 0 0 0 0 15 MOHAMMED HANIF Independent 0 0 0 0 16 ROBERT CLIVE Independent 0 0 0 0 17 A. K. VENKATESHWARALU Independent 0 0 0 0 18 SHANAWAZ AHMED Independent 0 0 0 0 19 SYED ASIF BUKHARI Independent 0 0 0 0 20 NOTA None of the Above 0 0 0 0 Total 0 5 5

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,855 votes (22.94%) securing 54.62% of the total votes polled.

The Karnataka by-elections were necessitated after the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for the BJP to come to power.

The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar.