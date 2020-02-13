Jammu and Kashmir local body polls for 13,000 vacant seats to be held in March

Thursday, February 13, 2020
     
The elections to the nearly 13,000 vacant posts of panch and sarpanch in gram panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held from March 5, the Election Commission has announced on Thursday.

Srinagar Updated on: February 13, 2020 13:43 IST
In the first major political exercise in the region after the Prime Minister-led Narendra Modi government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two union territories, the local body election for nearly 13,000 panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled for March. 

The polls will be held in eight phases from March 5 to 20, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

In the last panchayat election in 2018, two major political parties of Jammu and Kashmir including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) did not participate over the issue of special status.  Out of Kashmir’s 20,093 panch and sarpanch seats, more than 12,500 seats have remained vacant since then. Most of the seats that will go to polls are in the Valley.

