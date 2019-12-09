Hosakote Constituency Bypolls Result: Independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda leads against BJP

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Legislative Assembly by-election 2019 Results

Early trends from Hosakote show that BJP's N Nagaraju trailing with a margin of 6964 against Independent candidate Sharath Kumar Bachegowda.

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,139 votes (4.29%) securing 51.23% of the total votes polled. In the 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, Hosakote was won by Indian National Congress candidate MTB Nagaraju. BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,878 votes (2.73%) registering 50.07% of the votes polled.

Hosakote is the Karnataka Legislative Assembly constituency in Bengaluru Rural District. There are a total of 2,12,437 voters in this assembly of which 1,07,729 are males, 1,04,638 are females, and 25 are of the third gender.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019.

The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.