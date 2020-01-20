Cong releases list of 7 candidates for Delhi Assembly Polls 2020; Romesh Sabharwal to contest against Kejriwal

Cong releases list of 7 candidates for Delhi Assembly Polls 2020

The Congress party on Monday released a list of 7 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Delhi. Romesh Sabharwal will be contesting against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Arvind Kejriwal. Last week, the grand old party had announced 54 candidates out of 70 assembly seats for the February 8 election.

In the list released Monday night, Arbind Singh has been fielded from Karabal Nagar, Bhisham Sharma from Ghonda, Amareesh Goutham from Kondli, Pramod Kumar Yadav from Badarpur, Rocky Tuseed from Rajinder Nagar and Raminder Singh Bamrah from Tilak Nagar.

Elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 in a single phase and the results will be announced on February 11. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22. The last assembly elections in 2015 saw a landslide victory for Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) that won 67 of the 70 seats.

