India TV's mega conclave 'Chunav Manch' set to begin at 10:30 am

India TV's mega conclave 'Chunav Manch' set to begin at 10 am

India TV's is set to hold its mega conclave 'Chunav Manch' on Delhi Elections today. The day-long conclave with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma will feature several prominent leaders from across the political spectrum, who will take on questions from hosts and guests. The 'Chunav Manch' event is set to begin at 10:30 am.

Polling for elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP and the Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party is seeking another term in power, five years after it registered a landslide victory in the 70-member Assembly winning 67 seats.