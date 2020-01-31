BJP releases Sankalp Patra for Delhi Elections: What it promises

Friday, January 31, 2020
     
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released a 'Sankalp Patra' ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Delhi. Here's what it promises:

New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2020 16:22 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released a 'Sankalp Patra' ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Delhi. Here's what it promises:

  1. Delhi-Meerut Expressway to be inaugurated before April. There will be an increase in highways and electric vehicles. 
  2. In a period of five years, we will provide jobs to at least 10 lakh unemployed youth in Delhi. 
  3. We will implement Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides free treatment of Rs 5 lakh, in Delhi.
  4. We will implement Pradhan Mantri Aawaas Yojana in Delhi. We will provide houses to those homeless by 2022.
  5. Will constitute 'Yuva Kalyan Board' for all-round growth of the youth.
  6. Will increase pensions of Divyangs, widows and elderly in Delhi.
  7. Will make 'Khel Niti' in Delhi on the lines of PM Modi's 'Fit India' and 'Khelo India.
  8. Will implement Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Delhi. Farmers will get Rs 6000 every year in their bank accounts.
  9. Will install smart poles in place of traditional street light poles in Delhi.
  10. Will make a yojana to encourage rickshaw pullers towards e-rickshaws. They will also be provided financial assistance.

(More to follow...)

