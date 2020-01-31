BJP releases Sankalp Patra for Delhi Elections: What it promises

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released a 'Sankalp Patra' ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Delhi. Here's what it promises:
- Delhi-Meerut Expressway to be inaugurated before April. There will be an increase in highways and electric vehicles.
- In a period of five years, we will provide jobs to at least 10 lakh unemployed youth in Delhi.
- We will implement Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides free treatment of Rs 5 lakh, in Delhi.
- We will implement Pradhan Mantri Aawaas Yojana in Delhi. We will provide houses to those homeless by 2022.
- Will constitute 'Yuva Kalyan Board' for all-round growth of the youth.
- Will increase pensions of Divyangs, widows and elderly in Delhi.
- Will make 'Khel Niti' in Delhi on the lines of PM Modi's 'Fit India' and 'Khelo India.
- Will implement Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Delhi. Farmers will get Rs 6000 every year in their bank accounts.
- Will install smart poles in place of traditional street light poles in Delhi.
- Will make a yojana to encourage rickshaw pullers towards e-rickshaws. They will also be provided financial assistance.
(More to follow...)