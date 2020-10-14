BJP releases list of 35 candidates for third phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP releases list of 35 candidates for Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the final list of 35 candidates for the upcoming polls. In the latest list, BJP has named 35 candidates who will contest in the third and final phase of BIhar elections. With this the party has named all its nominees for the 110 seats that it is contesting in the three-phase elections.

All the candidates are for the third phase scheduled for November 7, the party said in a statement. The names of six women figure on the fourth list. The JD(U) and the BJP are fighting on 115 and 110 seats respectively, with two smaller allies Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party contesting on 7 and 11 seats respectively.

The polls to the 243-seat Bihar assembly are scheduled for October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes is slated for November 10.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage