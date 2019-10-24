Bijepur (Odisha) bypoll results LIVE: BJD leads over BJP by 75,247 votes

Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Bijepur (Odisha) bypoll results: In Bijepur bypoll, BJD is leading with a wide margin. BJD candidate Rita Sahu has established a lead of 75,247 votes over her nearest rival Sanat Gartia of the BJP in the by-poll to Odisha's Bijepur Assembly constituency.  

New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2019 12:31 IST
Sahu has secured 1,03,318 votes while Gartia has garnered 28,071 votes.

Congress candidate Dilip Kumar Panda is trailing at the third position with 4,287 votes, an election official said.

The by-election to the politically-sensitive seat in Bargarh district was necessitated after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who had won from two seats in the Assembly polls held in April, resigned from Bijepur and retained his home-turf Hinjili in Ganjam district. 

