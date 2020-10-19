Even single vote to JD(U) can spoil Bihar's future: Chirag Paswan targets CM Nitish Kumar

Image Source : PTI Even single vote to JD(U) can spoil future of Bihar: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Monday said that even a single vote for the Janata Dal (United) can spoil the future of the entire state. Criticising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the LJP leader further said, "We can actually imagine the upcoming five years by looking at the Nitish Kumar's tenure of the last five years. We have to take urgent measures to bring Bihar out of this state of helplessness.

Earlier on Sunday, Chirag Paswan had said the BJP leaders were hitting out at him under pressure from JD(U) boss and chief minister Nitish Kumar. Paswan's statement came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the NDA in Bihar constitutes just four parties and the LJP was its contender.

Paswan also said that BJP leaders were free to throw barbs at the LJP, as part of their "coalition dharma", but he would always hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi in high regard.

"Amit Shah was right. We have decided to fight Bihar elections on our own and not as part of the NDA. But that doesn't mean one has to sever personal ties."

"I will continue to respect Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stood by my family when my father and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan was undergoing treatment in Delhi," he said.

Asked about Shah's contention that the NDA would form the next government in Bihar with a comfortable margin, Paswan said, "it is welcome to do so if it gets the numbers".

"If it falls short, however, the LJP might support the coalition, provided Nitish Kumar is not placed at the helm. He can be adjusted somewhere at the Centre," Chirag Paswan said.

In the forthcoming Assembly polls, the (LJP) will not contest seats where BJP will be contesting, however, it will fight against Janata Dal (United).

Bihar, with 243 Assembly seats, will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7.

The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.

