Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar missing from BJP posters - What it means

The Bharatiya Janata Party has put up life-size advertisements and posters across Bihar just ahead of the Assembly elections. The posters have drawn the public attention as they feature images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and not of BJP's partner and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar not finding a place has triggered speculations whether all is well in the NDA.

The full-page advertisements and posters feature Narendra Modi's pictures and read: "BJP hai to Bharosa hai (Where there is BJP, there is trust)".

The posters came three days before 71 constituencies voters exercise their franchise in the first phase on October 28.

The posters only have the symbols of NDA's constituents in Bihar. The NDA in Bihar comprises BJP, JD(U), HAM, and VIP.

The saffron party posters are in contrast to the posters released by the Janata Dal (United) soon after the elections were announced. The JD(U) posters featured images of both partners -- Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar.

The posters list developmental points that the BJP will implement in the state if it retains power. It highlights BJP's promises of 19 lakh jobs and free coronavirus vaccine to everyone. It also carries a message from PM Modi that reads: "Those who have worked honestly will continue to do it in the future."

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday stepped up his offensive against Nitish Kumar. Chirag in a tweet referred to the BJP's advertisement to say, "I am happy that the BJP's advertisement has only the PM's photograph. My BJP friends have realised that putting Nitish Kumar's photograph is causing harm."

Addressing an election rally later in Dinara in Rohtas district, Chirag reiterated that the BJP and the LJP will form the next government in Bihar. Also, BJP flags were seen at Chirag's election meeting and the crowd was heard shouting ‘Modi zindabad’ slogans. The LJP has fielded former state BJP vice-president Rajendra Singh from Dinara.

