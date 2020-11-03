Nitish Kumar will never become CM again, can give you in writing: Chirag Paswan

Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after Nov 10: Chirag Paswan

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will never come to power as the CM again after November 10, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday. "You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM after November 10. I will have no role to play, I want 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I want work to be done as per the vision document prepared by suggestions of four lakh Biharis," Chirag said.

"People evicted big people from power because of their arrogance. The Chief Minister does not have any roadmap," he added.

Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, earlier today said that in this "tsunami of change", the people of Bihar will vote on agenda of education, healthcare, inflation, etc.

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28 and the remaining two are scheduled to be held today and on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

