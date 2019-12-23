Bagodar Constituency Result Live Updates

Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Results Live: Bagodar Constituency

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019 Bagodar constituency: There are 2,88,070 voters in Bagodar Assembly Constituency. The seat is currently held by BJP's Nagendra Mahto. In 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections Mahto had won the seat by a slim margin. Bagodar Assembly Constituency falls under Kodarma Parliamentary Constituency.

This time, BJP's Nagendra Mahto is facing-off against Congress' Vasudev Verma.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 5 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019, to elect the 81 members of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Coalition Parties Number of candidates UPA (81) Congress 31 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 43 Rashtriya Janata Dal 7 NDA

(NA) Bharatiya Janata Party 79 All Jharkhand Students Union 52 Jharkhand Vikas Morcha 81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.