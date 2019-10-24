Aurangabad East Election Result: Incumbent BJP MLA Atul Save faces AIMIM's Abdul Gaffar

Counting for the Aurangabad East in Maharashtra will begin at 8 a.m. today. Incumbent BJP MLA Atul Save faces AIMIM's Abdul Gaffar of AIMIM.

Atul Save had won the 2014 election from this seat by defeating Abdul Gaffar Quadri.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.