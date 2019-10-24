Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 News
  5. Aurangabad East Election Result: Incumbent BJP MLA Atul Save faces AIMIM's Abdul Gaffar

Aurangabad East Election Result: Incumbent BJP MLA Atul Save faces AIMIM's Abdul Gaffar

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Aurangabad Published on: October 24, 2019 7:39 IST
Representative News Image

Aurangabad East Election Result: Incumbent BJP MLA Atul Save faces AIMIM's Abdul Gaffar

Counting for the Aurangabad East in Maharashtra will begin at 8 a.m. today. Incumbent BJP MLA Atul Save faces AIMIM's Abdul Gaffar of AIMIM.

Atul Save had won the 2014 election from this seat by defeating Abdul Gaffar Quadri.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each. 

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDry day in Goa areas bordering Maharashtra on October 21 Next StoryMalegaon Central Result: Aasif Shaikh Rasheed VS Vivek Warul  