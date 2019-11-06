Election Commission issues notification for 1st phase of polls in Jharkhand

Wednesday, November 06, 2019
     
In the first phase, polling will take place in 13 Assembly seats -- Chatra, Gumla, Vishunpur, Lohardagga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltanganj, Vishrampur, Chatarpur, Harwah, Hussainabad and Bhavanathpur

IANS IANS
Ranchi Published on: November 06, 2019 15:01 IST
Image Source : ASSEMBLY ELECTION

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notification for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand on November 30

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notification for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand on November 30. The state will vote in five phases. In the first phase, polling will take place in 13 Assembly seats -- Chatra, Gumla, Vishunpur, Lohardagga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltanganj, Vishrampur, Chatarpur, Harwah, Hussainabad and Bhavanathpur.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is November 13 and for withdrawing nominations is November 16. So far, no political party has announced candidates for the first phase of polling.

(IANS copy only headline changed)

