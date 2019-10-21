Sanghi welcomes Deepender Hooda with milk as he casts early vote in Rohtak

Image Source : INDIA TV Video: Deepender Singh Hooda casts vote, drinks milk while interacting with public

Three-time Member of Parliament and Senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda cast his vote in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 from Sanghvi. Sanghi is Hooda's ancestral village and falls in Rohtak district. After casting the vote he was seen interacting with the general public.

Hooda was also seen drinking milk as he stood on the footrest of his SUV and showed his inked finger to the fellow voters.

Haryana Elections a festival of democracy. @DeependerSHooda with his supporters. Don't forget the glass of milk when you are in Haryana! @indiatvnews



India TV live coverage as Haryana, Maharashtra votes. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls https://t.co/eXyRHTvFhU#MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/CDP6n9nngJ — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) October 21, 2019

While speaking to the media Deepender Hooda said that BJP was ducking the issues on the ground in Haryana while hiding behind national issues like Article 370.

"Article 370 is a national issue but BJP is ducking the issues on the ground in Haryana. I cast my vote against the failure of BJP," Hooda said.

He also supported Rahul Gandhi not visiting his constituency leading up to the polling. "Rahul Gandhi went where he was required. We are strong here, it was the right choice," he added.

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Deepender Hooda's father Bhupender Hooda and his wife also cast their vote.

The counting of votes for Haryana Assembly Elections will take place on October 24.