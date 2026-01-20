Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao suspended over viral obscene video with women A video allegedly showing Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao in a compromising situation with women inside his office went viral on social media.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government on Tuesday (January 20) suspended Director General of Police(DGP), Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), K Ramachandra Rao, after multiple videos showing him in a compromising position with women inside his office went viral on social media.

In the videos that have gone viral on social media, Rao was seen cuddling and kissing different women inside his chamber during his office hours. Though it must be noted that this is an old video, and India TV Digital cannot independently verify the veracity of it.

Inquiry ordered

In a detailed suspension order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), the state government said, "WHEREAS, vide videos and news reports widely broadcast on public news channels and media platforms, it is observed that Dr K Ramachandra Rao, Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, has acted in an obscene manner which is unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government."

The government said it had examined the matter and was prima facie satisfied that Rao's conduct amounted to a violation of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968. "WHEREAS, the State Government has examined the said matter referred above, and is convinced that the conduct of the officer mentioned is in violation of Rule 3 of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 and the State Government is prima facie satisfied that it is necessary to place Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao (KN:1993), Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry. Hence, this order," the order stated.

"In the circumstances explained in the preamble, now therefore, in exercise of the powers under Rule 3(1)(a) of the All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao (KN:1993), Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement is placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry."

During the suspension period, Rao will be paid subsistence allowance as per Rule 4 of the All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, and will not be permitted to leave headquarters without prior written permission of the state government.

Rao issues clarification, defends himself

Issuing a clarification, the senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer defended himself and called the video morphed. He also visited Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara's residence in Bengaluru, saying he has explained the situation to him.

According to Rao, he was posted in Belagavi eight years ago, as he said he would discuss the issue with his advocate and take action accordingly.

"I am also thinking about how and when it happened and who did it. In this era, anything can happen. I have no idea about it," he said. "I am shocked. It is all fabricated, a lie. The video is all false. I have no idea about it."

