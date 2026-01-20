Sabarimala gold theft case: ED conducts searches at 21 locations in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Sabarimala gold theft case: The probe is related to a series of irregularities, including official misconduct, administrative lapses and a criminal conspiracy to misappropriate the gold from the various artefacts of the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches across three states in connection with its money laundering probe into the Sabarimala gold theft case. Around 21 locations in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the misappropriation of gold and other temple assets relating to Sabarimala Temple.

The searches include premises linked to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, in Bengaluru, as well as those associated with former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has reached the Sannidhanam (sanctum sanctorum) of the Sabarimala temple in connection with the gold smuggling case. With permission from the High Court, the team will measure the quantity of the gold sheets and collect samples.

The searches were conducted to trace the proceeds of crime, identify beneficiaries, seize incriminating documents and digital evidence and ascertain the full extent of money laundering involved.

ED filed PMLA case

The ED had recently filed a PMLA case taking cognisance of a Kerala police FIR.

The politically sensitive case is already being investigated by a state Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.

The probe is related to a series of irregularities, including official misconduct, administrative lapses and a criminal conspiracy to misappropriate the gold from the various artefacts of the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The investigation by the SIT is related to the loss of gold from the gold-cladded copper plates of the 'Dwarapalaka' (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the 'Sreekovil' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.

Sabarimala gold theft case

According to the ED, the investigation arises out of multiple FIRs registered by the Kerala Crime Branch which reveal a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy involving officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board, private individuals, intermediaries and jewellers.

Preliminary investigation has disclosed that gold-clad sacred artefacts were deliberately misrepresented as copper plates in official records and unlawfully removed from the temple premises during the period 2019–2025. The gold was allegedly extracted through chemical processes at private facilities in Chennai and Karnataka, generating proceeds of crime which were retained, transferred and concealed.

The investigation has also revealed indications of other financial irregularities and scams at Sabarimala, including misappropriation related to temple offerings and rituals, which are also being examined under the PMLA framework.

