Why is International Education Day celebrated on January 24? | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

International Education Day: Every year, International Education Day is celebrated on January 24 across the world to mark the importance of education in ensuring peace and development. It was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the year 2018, on December 3 for bringing global peace and sustainable development. The first celebration of this event was the following month on January 24, 2019. Since 2018, 59 member countries have decided to celebrate this event annually.

What is the International Education Day 2025 theme?

This year marks the seventh year of its celebration with the theme 'AI and education: preserving human agency in the world of automation.' The topic was chosen to highlight the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence and automation on education and the future workforce. As technology rapidly evolves, AI and automation are transforming industries, economies, and people's lives and work.

What are the objectives of International Education Day 2025?

This year's International Day of Education 2025 focuses on exploring new possibilities offered by AI in teaching, learning, assessment, and educational administration. It also aims to promote the development of critical AI literacies, equipping educators and learners with the necessary competencies to understand, use, and influence AI technologies. This aligns with UNESCO's AI competency frameworks for teachers and students, ensuring that AI complements, rather than replaces, the essential human elements of learning, including in-person relationships and emotional intelligence.

Meanwhile, India celebrates its National Education Day on November 11 to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who strongly advocated for the education of women.