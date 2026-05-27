WBJEE answer key 2026 OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; know how to raise objections

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download WBJEE answer key PDF on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE answer key objection window will be opened till May 29. WBJEE was held on May 24 and the paper was analysed as "easy" by students and teachers.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download WBJEE answer key 2026 PDF. To download WBJEE answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in and click on WBJEE answer key 2026 PDF link. WBJEE answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save WBJEE answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on WBJEE answer key 2026 PDF link

WBJEE answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBJEE answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on WBJEE answer key 2026

The candidates who wish to raise objections on WBJEE answer key can do so on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. To raise objections on WBJEE answer key candidates need to visit the official portal - wbjeeb.nic.in and click on WBJEE answer key objection window link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections, upload answers and supporting document PDF. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save WBJEE answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBJEE result date 2026

After reviewing the objections raised on WBJEE answer key, WBJEE final answer key and result will be released. WBJEE final answer key and result once released, the candidates can check and download final answer key and scorecard PDF on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

To download WBJEE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in and click on WBJEE scorecard PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as login credentials. WBJEE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save WBJEE scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on WBJEE 2026, please visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.