Viksit Bharat needs leaders like Mahatma Gandhi: Dharmendra Pradhan "Gandhi encouraged use of Indian goods (spinning khadi) by boycotting British products. He also led the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to eliminate open defecation and promote hygiene," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

New Delhi:

Viksit Bharat, which is a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi required more leaders like Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi who did not limit himself on holding movement against British colonialism but worked for the upliftment of society and economic empowerment. "Gandhi encouraged use of Indian goods (spinning khadi) by boycotting British products. He also led the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to eliminate open defecation and promote hygiene," Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said addressing the launch of School of Global Leadership.

Pradhan highlighted that good and decisive leadership is a significant challenge due to global uncertainties and technological disruptions. "India has always been a civilisation with a strong foundation in moral and ethical leadership. Our ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is testament to the moral and ethical leadership of our civilisation. Our youth are capable of taking this tradition forward. Confident that SoGL will nurture future leaders who will provide leadership to India and the world and propagate the Indian values of leadership," Pradhan said in his post on X.

Bharatiya Engineering Science and Technology Innovation University (BESTIU), in partnership with India Foundation launched the School of Global Leadership (SoGL) to promote a policy-driven model of leadership education. Congratulating the leadership of India Foundation and B.E.S.T Innovation University, Pradhan said that the SoGL being launched is another endeavour in the direction of National Education Policy (NEP).

SoGL’s flagship Post Graduate Programme in Global Leadership (PGP-GL) combines rigorous academic instruction with applied learning through international residencies across India, China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States, Italy, Belgium and Netherlands supported by a growing network of international academic collaborators and senior practitioners. The curriculum integrates governance, public policy, strategy, innovation, and ethics, with a strong emphasis on experiential learning, mentorship, and engagement with live institutional challenges, read the release.

Chair of SoGL, Jayant Sinha said, "the institution is premised on the belief that many of today’s most relevant leadership insights are emerging from societies managing scale, diversity, and rapid transformation, and that education institutions rooted in these realities can meaningfully contribute to global leadership thought.”