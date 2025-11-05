UP Board Exam datesheet 2026 released; 10th, 12th exams from February 18 UP Board Class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UPMSP 10th and 12th exam schedule pdf and take a print out.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP has released the dates for Class 10 and 12 exams 2026. As per UPMSP, Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 18 and will conclude on March 12. The UPMSP 10th and 12 exams 2026 will be held in two shifts shift one from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while shift two from 2 to 5:15 pm.

The UP Board 10th and 12th datesheet 2026 is available on the official website- upmsp.edu.in. To download UP Board 10th and 12th exam schedule 2026, students need to visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in and click on 10th and 12th datesheet pf link. UP Board Class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UPMSP 10th and 12th exam schedule pdf and take a print out.

UP Board 10th and 12th dates 2026: How to download at upmsp.edu.in

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Click on UP Board 10th and 12th datesheet 2026 PDF link

UPMSP 10th and 12th datesheet pdf will be available for download

Save UPMSP 10th and 12th datesheet pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on UP Board 10th and 12th exams 2026, please visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in.