UK Board UBSE 10th result 2026 out at ubse.uk.gov.in; 98.20% students pass

Dehradun:

UBSE 10th result out at ubse.uk.gov.in: The Uttarakhand Board, UBSE has released the Class 10 exam result 2026. A total of 98.20 per cent students cleared the UBSE 10th exam. The students who had appeared for UK Board 10th exam 2026 can check the result on the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in. The UBSE 10th and 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

How to download UBSE 10th scorecard at ubse.uk.gov.in

The students can download UBSE 10th marksheet pdf on the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in. To download candidates need to visit the official portal - ubse.uk.gov.in and click on UBSE 10th scorecard pdf link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on UBSE 10th marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

UK Board 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UBSE 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

How to download UBSE 10th scorecard at india results.com

The students can also check UBSE 10th result at indiaresults.com. To download, click on UBSE 10th marksheet PDF link at indiaresults.com. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download UBSE 10th scorecard PDF via Digilocker

Download Digilocker app from Google play store

Register with required credentials or login with credentials

Click on UBSE 10th marksheet PDF link

UBSE 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UBSE 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

For details on UK Board 10th result 2026, please visit the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in.