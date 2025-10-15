Three-month left for JEE Main 2026; preparation tips to score cent percentile JEE Main 2026 preparation tips: JEE Main 2026 session one will be held in January. Follow these preparation tips by experts to secure cent percentile in engineering entrance.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session one is scheduled to be held in January, the exam dates will be announced soon. Just months left for JEE Main January session 2026, the candidates should follow previous years' papers, sample papers, attempt mock tests daily to prepare well for JEE Main.

To boost candidates' preparations for JEE Main, Ramesh Batlish, JEE Expert – Aakash INVICTUS has shared important tips and tricks India TV Digital that will help candidates to secure 100 percentile in JEE Main.

JEE Main month-by-month strategy: Last 90 days

October: Strengthen Concepts + Sync with Boards

Complete 70 per cent of JEE syllabus

Align JEE topics with Class XII Board chapters

Solve chapter-wise questions from coaching material

Start using error logs and formula sheets.

November: Full Coverage + Test Practice Begins

Wrap up pending syllabus

Begin full-syllabus JEE Main tests from a trusted Source.

Focus on Board-style questions for each chapter

Use revision capsules for Chemistry and Maths.

December: Revision, Mock Tests and Fine-tuning

Daily revision from short notes/flashcards

3 full-length JEE Main tests per week

Solve Class XII sample papers under timed conditions

Work on test-taking skills: time allocation, question selection, accuracy.

Additional tips to maximise output

Weekly Planning: Every Sunday, plan your weekly targets and test slots.

Active Recall Techniques: Use flashcards, self-quizzing, and mind maps.

Peer Discussions: Discuss concepts with friends—it helps retain and clarify.

Stay Healthy: Exercise daily, eat well, and sleep 6–8 hours. A fresh mind thinks faster.

Stay Positive: Visualize success, not stress. Trust your preparation.

Important topics to prioritise

Mathematics

•Calculus: Limits, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integrals

•Algebra: Complex Numbers, Matrices, Probability, Vectors Algebra

•Coordinate Geometry: Circles, Parabola, Hyperbola.

Physics

•Mechanics: Kinematics, Work, Power, Energy; Laws of Motion; Rotational Motion

•Electricity & Magnetism: Current Electricity, Magnetism, EM Waves

•Modern Physics & Optics.

Chemistry

Inorganic: Periodic Table, Chemical Bonding, Coordination Compounds

Organic: Hydrocarbons, Aldehydes, Amines

Physical: Thermodynamics, Chemical & Ionic Equilibrium, Electrochemistry.

With the right plan, resources, and mindset, the final 90 days can take your preparation to the next level. Practice sample papers and attempt mock tests daily to secure cent percentile in JEE Main.