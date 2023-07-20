Telangana: All Educational Institutes closed for today, tomorrow due to heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amid heavy rainfall Telangana government has declared closure of all state-run educational institutes.

Telangana Schools closed, school, colleges closed in Telangana, Telangana latest news: Telangana Government has declared a holiday for two days in the state due to heavy rainfall. All education institutes including school, colleges, and other institutes will remain closed today (July 21) and tomorrow (July 21).

Sabitha Reddy, the Education Minister, stated in a tweet that the government had decided to declare holidays for all state-run educational institutions for two days due to the state's severe rainfall. On the advice of the Honourable CM, KCR Garu, all education institutes will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

Heavy rains continue to lash Telangana for the third day promoting the state government to announce the closure of schools on Thursday and Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected at the isolated places in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts of Telangana today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Website.

Priyanka Ala, the district collector, warned the government machinery to be on high alert in response to the rapidly rising Godavari river flood levels at Bhadrachalam.

According to an official statement, the Godavari is flowing at 40 feet at 9 a.m. on Thursday even though 8,05,158 cusecs of water are being released downstream.

