Tamil Nadu School holiday 2025 due to rains; Are Chennai schools closed tomorrow? School Holiday Tamil Nadu: Will schools in Chennai, other districts in Tamil Nadu be closed tomorrow due to rains? Check district-wise tentative schools closure list

Amid moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of Tamil Nadu, students and parents whether schools and colleges will be closed tomorrow, November 20. However, as there is no official notification on the same, students and parents are advised to be in touch with their school authority before attending school.

Due to heavy rains, schools in Chennai, districts such as Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Southern TN districts were earlier closed on November 17 and 18.

School Holiday, November 20: District-wise tentative schools closure list due to rains

As Chennai, other areas in Tamil Nadu are receiving heavy rainfall, schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, etc are likely to be closed on Thursday, November 20. Meanwhile, students are requested to be in touch with the school authority.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted thunderstorm and lightning as it said rainfall will continue this week. Notably, Thoothukudi has been receiving heavy rainfall since last night due to a low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal.

As per the latest updates from the IMD, Ghat areas of Tirunelveli district have been placed under an orange alert, while a yellow alert has been issued for Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.

The RMC said Chennai is expected to receive one or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning later in the day. Moreover, maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30-31°C, while the minimum may remain between 25-26°C.

Chennai: Check weather forecast for next week

November 18: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms.

November 19: Generally cloudy sky with light rain. Light, occasional spells of rain may occur.

November 20: Generally cloudy sky with light rain. Expect mild drizzle or passing showers under persistent cloud cover.

November 21: Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. Strong rainfall is likely at intervals.

November 22: Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. Heavy showers are expected on and off in the day.

November 23: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. Moderate rainfall may appear intermittently with steady cloudiness and mild humidity.

