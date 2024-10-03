Schools in Haryana to remain closed for next two days in view of Assembly Elections; details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana schools shut for two days on October 4 and 5.

All schools in Haryana will remain closed for the next two days due to Assembly Elections in the state. Educational institutes in Pankula District of Haryana will remain shut on October 4 and 5. Students and parents have been advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for more updates.

According to the information shared by Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg, the holidays had been declared in all schools including government and private schools in the district for two days due to Assembly Elections.

Ensure compliance with orders

The district education officer and district elementary education officer have been instructed to ensure compliance with the orders. He further added that the employees on poll dates must reach their places from where they will be sent off to the polling booths.

Tight security measures across the state

The Haryana Assembly elections will be held amid tight security measures. The government has deployed 225 paramilitary companies and 60,000 security personnel for the elections. According to DGP Haryana, 11,000 Special Police Officers are also stationed ahead of the elections. Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member legislative assembly, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 8.