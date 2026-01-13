School holiday for Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal 2026: Delhi-NCR, UP; check state-wise schools closure list School holiday Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal 2026: Schools in various states of North India- Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu will be closed on January 13 for the Lohri celebrations, while schools in Uttar Pradesh, other states will remain closed on January 15 on Makar Sankranti.

The winter harvest celebrations- Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal will be celebrated in various parts of India this week, while Lohri will be celebrated today, January 13, Makar Sankranti falls on January 14, the four-day Pongal festival is scheduled to be celebrated between January 14 and 17, 2026.

Schools in various states of North India- Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu will be closed on January 13 for the Lohri celebrations, while schools in Uttar Pradesh, other states will remain closed on January 15 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

For the Pongal festival in South India, states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka will have their school holidays.

State-wise school holiday list for Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal

Lohri school holiday 2026

Lohri is a major winter harvest festival in North India and schools in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu will remain closed today, January 13 to celebrate Lohri. The schools in Delhi will have their winter vacations till January 15 and students can enjoy both Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti

Schools in various states in India will remain closed on January 15 for the Makar Sankranti festival. The schools in Uttar Pradesh will have their Makar Sankranti holiday on January 15. As per the UP government notifications, all schools and public-sector institutions will remain closed on Thursday. The schools in Delhi will also remain closed on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival.

Pongal

Pongal is the harvest festival of South India, and schools in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka will remain closed to celebrate the four-day Pongal harvest festival.

Check state-wise school holiday list