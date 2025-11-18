School holiday declared in Puducherry, Karaikal due to a heavy rain warning, check when classes will resume Puducherry school holiday: The development comes as many parts of Puducherry on Monday received light to moderate rainfall due to a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal.

Karaikal (Puducherry):

Keeping in mind the heavy rain warning from the IMD, a school holiday has been declared for Puducherry and Karaikal for Tuesday. “All government and government-aided schools, private schools and all colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed today due to a heavy rain warning,” the official notification reads.

Many parts of Puducherry receive rainfall

Official stated that the Union Territory received around 3 cm of rainfall on Sunday night and the district administration issued an advisory appealing public to maintain vigil following an orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department for Puducherry.

When will Puducherry schools reopen?

Schools and colleges are likely to open soon after the rainfall subsides. However, no specific notification has been issued as yet.

The IMD also issued an orange alert for Puducherry as a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday. The low pressure is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across the region over the next two days and the wind speeds may reach up to 55 km per hour, according to the forecast.

Schools in Cuddalore, Villupuram closed today

Apart from this, schools in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu also declared a holiday for schools early on Tuesday (November 18, 2025) amid heavy rainfall.

As heavy rains continue to lash the state, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has sounded yellow alert for eight southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Theni districts on Tuesday (November 18).

The RMC stated that the current weather system had slim chances of intensification, the next low pressure area had chances of intensifying further by November 24. The IMD also issued a yellow alert for coastal districts between November 21 and 23.