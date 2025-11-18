QS World University Rankings Sustainability 2026: IIT Delhi leads; none feature in top 200 - know why QS World University Rankings Sustainability: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) has emerged as the top Indian institutes with rank 205, slipped from last year’s 171. Followed by IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and Kharagpur bagged rank 236.

New Delhi:

None of the Indian institutes get featured in the top 200 list in the recently released QS World University Rankings Sustainability 2026. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) has emerged as the top Indian institutes with rank 205, slipped from last year’s 171. Followed by IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay bagged Rank 235 and Kharagpur secured rank 236.

As per the ranking released, with over 100 Indian universities got featured in the QS Sustainability ranking 2026, India placed fourth in the global representation. Out of the 103 universities, 32 improved their rankings from last year, while rankings of 30 institutes dropped.

"Several Indian universities achieve their highest ever score in the 2026 iteration of this ranking, including nine within the top 700," the QS Quacquarelli Symonds said in a statement. "Overall, Indian universities excel in knowledge exchange and environmental sustainability. The higher education system also boasts some outstanding individual performances, especially among the IITs and institutions such as the University of Delhi. The role of higher education in the fight against climate change is highlighted in these rankings," Jessica Turner, CEO of QS, said.

Sweden's Lund University has bagged the top spot in the QS World University Rankings Sustainability 2026 followed by University of Toronto (Canada), UCL (UK), The University of Edinburgh (UK).

QS World University Rankings Sustainability 2026: Top 10 institutes

IIT Delhi- Rank 205

IIT Bombay- Rank 235

IIT Kharagpur- Rank 236

University of Delhi- Rank 241

IIT Madras- Rank 305

IIT Kanpur- Rank 310

Vellore Institute of Technology- Rank 352

IIT Roorkee- Rank 352

IISc Bangalore- Rank 462

Manipal Academy of Higher Education- Rank 467

Anna University- Rank 478.

QS World University Rankings Sustainability 2026: Best 10 institutes world-wide

Rank 1: Lund University, Sweden

Rank 2: University of Toronto, Canada

Rank 3: UCL, UK

Rank 4: The University of Edinburgh, UK

Rank 5: University of British Columbia, Canada

Rank 6: London School of Economics (LSE), UK

Rank 7: Imperial College, London, University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), Australia

Rank 9: McGill University, Canada

Rank 10: The University of Manchester, UK.