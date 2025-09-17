QS Global MBA Rankings 2026: 3 IIMs feature in top 100; IIM Bangalore, Ahmedabad in top 10 Asia-wise QS Global MBA Rankings 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) bagged 52nd spot worldwide followed by IIM Ahmedabad (Rank 58), IIM Calcutta (Rank 64). A total of 14 Indian schools featured in the global MBA rankings.

New Delhi:

In the recently announced QS Global MBA Rankings 2026, three Indian business schools found their place in the top 100. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) bagged 52nd spot worldwide followed by IIM Ahmedabad (Rank 58), IIM Calcutta (Rank 64). A total of 14 Indian schools featured in the global MBA rankings.

The country's business schools also performed well in the QS Business Master's Rankings, with 37 programmes listed and 10 new entries. In PG Management programme, IIM Bangalore bagged 7th spot, IIM Ahmedabad- Rank 11, IIM Calcutta- Rank 12. India's B schools also featured in QS Online MBA rankings for the first time. Meanwhile, no Indian B-school entered the top 200 in finance programmes.

Globally, Stanford Graduate School of Business is the best B-school followed by Penn (Wharton) (rank 2), Harvard Business School (rank 3).

The best B-schools in Asia are-

Rank 1- NUS Business School - National University of Singapore (NUS)

Rank 2- Tsinghua University, School of Economics and Management

Rank 3- Nanyang Business School, Singapore

Rank 4- China Europe International Business School (CEIBS)

Rank 5- SMU (Lee Kong Chian)

Rank 6- University of Hong Kong

Rank 7- HKUST, Hong Kong

Rank 8- Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore)

Rank 9- IIM Ahmedabad

Rank 10- Shanghai Jiao Tong (Antai).

The IIM Calcutta bagged the 11th spot in the QS Global MBA Rankings Asia-wise.