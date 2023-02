Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PSEB Punjab Board Exam 2023: Class 12th Standard English paper postponed | Check details

PSEB Punjab Board Exam 2023: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday released an official notice informing about the postponement of the Class 12th Standard English paper. The Class 12th Standard English paper is meant to be compulsory for the students to appear. The Standard English exam was scheduled to be held today.

'Punjab School Education Board has postponed the 12th standard English (compulsory) exam which was scheduled to be held today, reads a tweet from ANI.